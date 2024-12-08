Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 685 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,933.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,903,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,478,000 after buying an additional 3,775,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,083.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,820,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,493 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 573,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 297,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.57 and a 52 week high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

