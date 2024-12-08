Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 22,834 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,834 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BRBR stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

