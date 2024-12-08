Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $2.37 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $208.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

