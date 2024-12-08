Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $7.34 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134,575 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,427,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 334,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,016,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME opened at $509.03 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.31 and a 1-year high of $532.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.92.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

