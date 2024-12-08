Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the period. GE Vernova makes up about 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.19.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $346.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.17. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.09.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

