Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Eaton were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,981 shares of company stock worth $24,100,317. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $371.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.88. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $226.79 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.72.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

