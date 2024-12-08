Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in XPO were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in XPO by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

NYSE XPO opened at $151.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $156.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

