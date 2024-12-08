Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $610,993.64

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a market capitalization of $60.45 million and $610,993.64 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.09864397 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $649,962.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

