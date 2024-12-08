DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.27.

DoorDash stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.62, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day moving average is $133.35. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $93.33 and a twelve month high of $181.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,474.64. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 838,722 shares of company stock worth $136,732,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 930.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 675,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 610,388 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

