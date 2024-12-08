Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

