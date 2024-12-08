DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 725 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $126.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.89.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

