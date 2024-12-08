DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.07.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAG. Roth Capital downgraded MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MAG Silver from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

