DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $527,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

