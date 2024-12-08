DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $8,967,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

MMC stock opened at $225.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.28 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.