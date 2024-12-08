DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Stifel Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

WPM opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

