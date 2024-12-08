DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

