Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,367 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 332,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 17.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,230,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,546,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,042,000 after acquiring an additional 483,788 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $3,022,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DB opened at $17.79 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

