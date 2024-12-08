Derek Brummer Sells 14,705 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,909.50. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RDN opened at $34.64 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.30 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 331,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,845,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,166 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 746,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 160,778 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $2,650,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 115,836 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

