DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,571,000 after buying an additional 3,283,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,879,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,019,000 after acquiring an additional 402,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,056,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,076,000 after acquiring an additional 436,031 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,105 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.2 %

XRAY stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

