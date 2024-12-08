Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Position Boosted by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,680. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $465,339.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,954.06. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,578 shares of company stock worth $2,474,440 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Get Our Latest Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.35. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.