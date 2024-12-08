Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) CEO Acquires $53,975.30 in Stock

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,290 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $53,975.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,227.20. This represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deluxe Price Performance

NYSE DLX opened at $23.29 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $24.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deluxe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Deluxe by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Deluxe by 127.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 555.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 51.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.