Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 659.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,896,000 after acquiring an additional 217,728 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,001,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after buying an additional 57,124 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

