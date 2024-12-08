Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.8% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD opened at $50.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

