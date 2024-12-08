Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $222.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $230.39.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Management from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.