Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 63,906 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,906 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Portland General Electric worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 74.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 94.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

