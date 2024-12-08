Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 449 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $272.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.58 and a 200-day moving average of $315.82. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.80 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

