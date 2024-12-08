Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $5.43 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of American States Water worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 18,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American States Water had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $161.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

