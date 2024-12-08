Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,233 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 64.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 49,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $605,953.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 898,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,998,668.16. This trade represents a 5.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 63,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $690,660.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,722.40. The trade was a 5.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 203,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,418. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $938.04 million, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 0.75. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $259.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.35 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

