Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Bel Fuse worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 277.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 123,092 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 122.8% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,346,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 6.42%.

In other news, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $644,246.90. This trade represents a 11.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,704.80. The trade was a 9.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BELFB. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

