CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $208,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,916,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $673,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 97.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 975,647 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Chewy by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,128,804 shares of company stock worth $827,019,626 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

