CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 417,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,552,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.0% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KO opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.