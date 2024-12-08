Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 48.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 14,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 184.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 2,413.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.87.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

