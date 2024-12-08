Critical Survey: TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) versus Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) and TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inhibrx and TC Biopharm”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $1.63 million 139.47 -$154.96 million N/A N/A TC Biopharm $4.76 million 0.07 -$7.35 million N/A N/A

TC Biopharm has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx N/A -113.74% -80.56% TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inhibrx and TC Biopharm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 2 0 0 2.00 TC Biopharm 0 0 1 0 3.00

TC Biopharm has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 362.53%. Given TC Biopharm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TC Biopharm is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of TC Biopharm shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Inhibrx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of TC Biopharm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TC Biopharm beats Inhibrx on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has license and collaboration agreements with 2seventy bio, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Inhibrx, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About TC Biopharm

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

