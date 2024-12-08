Critical Analysis: Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) & 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cybin and 9 Meters Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 1 0 3.00 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than Cybin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A -93.17% -84.68% 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -584.97% -159.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cybin and 9 Meters Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cybin and 9 Meters Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 317.52 -$35.93 million ($6.66) -1.62 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$43.77 million ($3.46) N/A

Cybin has higher revenue and earnings than 9 Meters Biopharma. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 9 Meters Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cybin has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cybin beats 9 Meters Biopharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation. It has also developed EMBARK, a psychological support model that integrates clinical approaches to promote supportive healing with psychedelic medicine. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in North America. Its lead product candidate is Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome. The company is developing NM-136, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of obesity and obesity-related disorders; NM-102, a small molecule peptide to prevent antigens from trafficking into systemic circulation; and NM-003, a proprietary long-acting glucagon-like peptide-2 receptor agonist for prevention of acute graft versus host disease. Its partnered product is Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome. The company has licensing agreements with Amunix, MHS Care Innovation LLC, Alba Therapeutics Corporation, and EBRIS. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. On July 17, 2023, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

