CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

