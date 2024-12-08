Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 385.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,187,000 after acquiring an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zega Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,512.30. The trade was a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $928.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COST opened at $992.61 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $606.35 and a 12 month high of $997.71. The stock has a market cap of $439.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $915.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $878.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

