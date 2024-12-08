Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CEO Sells $10,976,000.00 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $10,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,113.12. The trade was a 68.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core & Main stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Core & Main by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,979,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 1,195,600.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 542.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

