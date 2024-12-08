Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO) Director Buys $61,100.00 in Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director John B. Juneau bought 5,000 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,686.40. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

CTGO opened at $11.45 on Friday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

