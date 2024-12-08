Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,853,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,717,000 after buying an additional 72,637 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,865,000 after buying an additional 241,982 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after buying an additional 497,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 23.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.76 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

