Comparing China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and China Sunergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -43.85% -1,598.11% -37.15% China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and China Sunergy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $1.12 billion 0.00 -$275.83 million ($553.47) -0.01 China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Sunergy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and China Sunergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 5 3 0 0 1.38 China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $26,072.00, suggesting a potential upside of 365,566.20%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies beats China Sunergy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

