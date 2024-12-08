Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Glen Eagle Advisors LLC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.9 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.