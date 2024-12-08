CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

NYSE CNO opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.02. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 631,844 shares in the company, valued at $24,698,781.96. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,430.89. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

