CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 404.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 892,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,891 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $63,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after purchasing an additional 719,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,155,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after acquiring an additional 800,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CMS Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,292,000 after acquiring an additional 233,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

