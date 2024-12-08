Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,925,677 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,043 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 2.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $37,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,906,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,797 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,651 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,757 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $22,122,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,893.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

