Citigroup Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $76.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 41.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 659,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 192,754 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $19,591,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $2,813,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

