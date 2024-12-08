Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Common Stock in Connection with Convertible Senior Notes Maturity

On December 1, 2024, The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. saw the maturity of its outstanding 1.875% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024 (referred to as the “2024 Convertible Notes”). In response to this event, the company issued 858,360 shares of its Common Stock, each valued at $0.01 per share, in accordance with the exercise of conversion rights tied to the 2024 Convertible Notes.

This action aligns with the information detailed in the Form 8-K submitted by the Company on November 22, 2019, during the issuance of the 2024 Convertible Notes.

The filing also included under Item 9.01 the provision of financial statements and exhibits, specifically item (d):

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File, incorporating the cover page XBRL tags within the Inline XBRL document.

As per regulatory requirements, the report was officially signed on behalf of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. by Alexandros Aldous, holding the title of General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, Chief Government Relations Officer & Chief Administrative Officer, marking the date as December 5, 2024.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

