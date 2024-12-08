Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,615 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $31,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,097,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.5% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,558,000.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $196.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Insider Activity

In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. The trade was a 31.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 1,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,640. This represents a 10.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,712 shares of company stock worth $431,982. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

