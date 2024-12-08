Chain (XCN) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $84.44 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chain

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,790,293,735 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

