Centiva Capital LP Raises Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 509.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $224.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.12 and a 1-year high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.93.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,240.44. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

