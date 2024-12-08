Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 23,456 Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Photronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 65.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 137.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

